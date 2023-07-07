Kerala HC suo motu takes up right to privacy of adopted children

The Kerala High Court has, suo motu, taken cognisance of concerns that the right to privacy of adopted children was being violated due to trial court orders directing the collection of their DNA to prove the offence of rape, where such children are born to rape survivors.

The court took up the matter after a report was submitted on this practice by advocate Parvathy Menon, Project Coordinator of the Victim Right Centre (VRC), Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA).

Incidentally, the court had stayed six trial court orders in which directions were given to collect the DNA of adopted children who were born to rape survivors in order to facilitate the prosecution's case.

The report submitted by KELSA raised concern that such a practice would defeat the purpose of adoption and cause an imbalance in the emotional status of adopted children.