Kerala HC to aid of minor rape victim, allows medical termination of 28-week pregnancy

The Kerala High Court has come to the aid of a minor rape victim by permitting medical termination of her 28-week old pregnancy.



The high court permitted the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) based on the report of a medical board which had examined the victim and had opined that the "anguish caused by continuation of the pregnancy can be presumed to cause a grave injury to the mental health of the 14-year old girl."



The board was constituted on the court's order on August 12.



In view of the recommendation of the medical board, the court, while allowing the MTP, directed the petitioner -- the girl's mother -- to file an appropriate undertaking, authorising the medical team to conduct the surgery at her risk.