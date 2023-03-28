Kerala HC to examine if age of 'model' need to be proved in child pornography cases

The Kerala High Court, while considering the petition against the refusal of the trial court to discharge him, stayed the trial.



One of the main arguments raised in the revision petition was that the age of the persons in the pornographic material alleged to have been recovered from the petitioner's devices cannot be proven to be below 18 years to qualify them as children.



The court appointed an amicus curiae for his assistance, who has now filed his report and the court will soon consider the revision petition based on his report along with other connected matters.