Kerala Health Minister complains against Deputy Speaker

Gopakumar appears to have ulterior motives, she said, adding that the call records will reveal that she had answered his calls, contrary to him claims.



She also alleged that the Deputy Speaker did not show "political decency", as such "baseless and needless" incidents dent the morale of the political workers in the Left front.



Several in the Left are upset over the spat at this juncture as the Thrikkakara by-election is just round the corner and it would give the Congress-led opposition a chance to use the issue against the Left during campigning.



Meanwhile, it's reliably learnt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his ire over the issue and strictly stated that no more washing of dirty linen in public will be accepted.



Incidentally, it was Gopakumar who accused George of not inviting him on the completion of one year in power by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the district after winning the 2021 Assembly elections.



The Health Minister is entrusted with reviewing the development in the Pathanamthitta district.



Gopakumar is a veteran CPI legislator who recently won from the Adoor constituency in the district. He had gone on record to state that he had called George several times to speak about various issues concerning the health sector in his constituency, but she has not picked his calls and neither did she call back.



He also alleged that in the ongoing first anniversary celebrations of their government, even though his name was printed in the leaflets, he was not invited.