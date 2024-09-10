Kerala HC criticises govt for failing to act on Hema Committee report

The Kerala High Court has sharply criticised the state government for its failure to act on the Hema Committee report. The HC questioned "why no action had been taken despite the report being handed to the state police chief in 2021."

The court has directed that the entire report be reviewed by the special investigation team (SIT), which was formed to investigate cases related to the Hema Committee's findings and the allegations that have emerged since its release.

The HC ordered that the full report be submitted to the SIT, which must then reported back on the actions taken. The court emphasised that the review process should be thorough and that an FIR should be filed only after a comprehensive evaluation of the report.

The court expressed astonishment at the government's inaction over the past three years, noting that the report contains facts that necessitate the filing of rape and POCSO cases. The court questioned the government's assertion that there was no basis for filing cases, pointing out that the government argued the committee's purpose was to address issues within the film industry, not to identify specific complainants or details of complaints.