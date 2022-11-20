Kerala human sacrifice: Mortal remains of Padma handed over to family, funeral in TN today

It was a missing person case lodged by the relatives of Padma, a lottery seller, that led to the tracing of her telephone number and reaching up to the main culprit, Mohammed Shafi.



The family of Padma had petitioned the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan that the mortal remains of Padma be handed over to them so that they could give her a traditional funeral. Padma's son Selvaraj had complained to the Chief Minister that he did not have ample money to survive in Kochi for the wait for the mortal remains of his mother.



Selvaraj while speaking to media persons said: "I am thankful to the Kerala government for handing over the mortal remains of my mother to our family. She will be given a honourable funeral at our hometown in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu today itself."