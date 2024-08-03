Kerala landslides: Rescue operations enter fifth day, 344 bodies recovered

As rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of this north Kerala district entered fifth day, rescuers unearthed more bodies and body parts, taking the death toll to 344, with around 206 people still reported missing.

Huge boulders and logs brought by landslides and deposited in the residential areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, as well as the waterlogged terrain, are posing a significant challenge to rescue efforts.

In a bid to locate people still believed to be trapped beneath the debris in landslide-ravaged villages, deep search radars will be deployed in the affected areas, a defence PRO said on Saturday, 3 August.

The Kerala government has requested the deployment of advanced radar equipment, including one Xaver radar and four Reeco radars, which will be airlifted from Delhi in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, along with their operators.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the search and rescue operations have entered their final stages, but 206 people are still missing.

Addressing the media in Wayanad, he said there is difficulty in identifying the dead bodies and parts recovered from the Chaliyar river.

"Till now, 215 bodies have been recovered, of which 87 are women, 98 are men, and 30 are children. As many as 148 bodies have been handed over so far. There are 206 people missing. Eighty-one people are injured and are under treatment in various hospitals," he said.