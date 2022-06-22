Kerala leader of Opposition sends legal notice to LDF convenor

Incidentally, it was Jayarajan who was the lead campaigner for the CPI-M at the keenly contested by-election. The entire Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and around 70 of the Left legislators were engaged in a massive campaign for Joseph, but the Congress candidate won by a margin of over 25,000 votes, the highest ever in the constituency.



During the campaign, a fake video portraying Joseph in a poor light became viral, after which the Left targeted the Congress for creating it.