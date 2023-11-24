Kerala lists 29 misleading ads by Patanjali Ayurved, likely to initiate action

A day after the Supreme Court warned Patanjali Ayurved against making false and misleading claims in their advertisements about its products as “cures”, the Kerala Drugs Control Department has signaled its intention to prosecute Divya Pharmacy, the maker of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved products.

The Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy is likely to face prosecution in various courts across the state if the department goes ahead with its plan.

The department, acting on a complaint by Kannur-based ophthalmologist Dr KV Babu, a health activist who has been tracking the illegal drug promotion by the company, has spotted 29 misleading advertisements of the Patanjali products from the 14 districts in the state. He received responses to queries on the matter filed under the Right to Information Act.

“The drug inspectors have been monitoring the activities of the illegal drug promotions. We will initiate steps for prosecution in courts where the offences have been identified,” said a department official. “We will write to the State Drug Licensing Authority in Uttarakhand demanding samples of drug constitution. The top court verdict is a shot in the arm for our activities,” the official added.

The advertisements for Patanjali products promoted drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure and liver disease in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954, which bans advertisements for scheduled drugs for such diseases. The ads claimed ayurvedic medicines can “cure” high blood pressure and diabetes, among other illnesses.