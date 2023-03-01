Kerala Local body bypolls: Congress-led UDF fares well, LDF loses 6 seats

The Congress-led UDF fared well while the CPI(M)-led LDF lost six seats in the local body polls, result of which was announced on Wednesday.



While the UDF regained five seats, one went to the BJP in the by-election to the 28 wards.



Popularity of the Pinarayi Vijayan government that has come under huge flak on several issues appears to be on the wane. The Left was able to retain 13 and regain one.



Incidentally, it was the same last year too when the results to various wards were announced which saw the Left losing.