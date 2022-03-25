National

Kerala logs 543 fresh Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate stands at 3.05 per cent

Kerala on Friday logged 543 new Covid-19 cases while the test positivity rate was 3.05 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement

IANS

Kerala on Friday logged 543 new Covid-19 cases while the test positivity rate was 3.05 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

The day saw 872 recoveries while there were 4,389 active cases, of which 10 per cent of the patients were in hospitals.


There was no new Covid-19 death, with the toll staying at 67,631.

