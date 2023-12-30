Kerala LoP levels allegations of mismanagement during Sabarimala pilgrimage

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan has accused the state government, including the police and the Devaswom Board, of failing to effectively organise the first phase of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Satheesan expressed his concerns in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to ensure flawless arrangements for devotees during the upcoming Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

The Lord Ayyappa temple closed late Wednesday night after Mandala Pooja.

Highlighting the alleged failures of various departments during the Mandala season, he said the state government and the Devaswom Board have miserably failed to provide smooth darshan and basic infrastructure for the pilgrims.

Criticising the government's handling of the pilgrimage, Satheesan, in his letter, also highlighted the unprecedented challenges faced by devotees.

"It is sad that, for the first time in the history of the most important pilgrimage centre in India, the plight of devotees was such that they were forced to end their pilgrimage halfway with their garlands removed," the Leader of Opposition said.