Kerala minister E.P. Jayarajan files defamation suit against BJP leader

LDF (Left Democratic Front) convener and senior Kerala CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan has filed a defamation suit against BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran at a court in Kannur, accusing the latter of levelling baseless allegations against him to tarnish his image.

Jayarajan has filed the case with the judicial first class magistrate's court in Kannur, referring to media reports published on 26 April and interviews Surendran gave two days later.

The BJP leader had triggered a row during the recent Lok Sabha elections when she claimed that Jayarajan came close to joining her party. The allegation came after Jayarajan had put his party CPI(M) on the backfoot by meeting BJP national leader Prakash Javadekar.