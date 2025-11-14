Kerala: NIA arrests prime accused in Iran organ trafficking case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the prime accused in a case involving the trafficking of Indian citizens to Iran for illegal organ donation. Madhu Jayakumar, a native of Ernakulam, was taken into custody after he arrived from Iran on 8 November, according to sources.
Following a petition by the NIA, Madhu was produced before a Kochi court on 12 November and remanded to the agency’s custody until 19 November. He is currently being interrogated at the NIA office in Kochi.
The case dates back to 18 May 2024, when immigration officials at Kochi airport intercepted a youth suspected of being linked to an organ-trafficking network. The Ernakulam Rural Police initially handled the investigation before it was transferred to the NIA.
Investigators found that the accused targeted people facing financial hardship, enticing them to travel to Iran under the guise of legal organ donation. They also identified recipients and arranged their procedures in Iranian hospitals, falsely assuring donors that the operations complied with local laws.
Last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Madhu, along with Sabith, Sajith Shyam and Bellamkonda Ram Prasad. In February 2025, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Madhu, who had been living in Iran.
Sources said Madhu’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough, as he allegedly oversaw the organ trafficking operations from Iran and coordinated with hospitals involved in the illicit transplants.
With agency inputs