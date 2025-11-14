Kerala: NIA arrests prime accused in Iran organ trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the prime accused in a case involving the trafficking of Indian citizens to Iran for illegal organ donation. Madhu Jayakumar, a native of Ernakulam, was taken into custody after he arrived from Iran on 8 November, according to sources.

Following a petition by the NIA, Madhu was produced before a Kochi court on 12 November and remanded to the agency’s custody until 19 November. He is currently being interrogated at the NIA office in Kochi.

The case dates back to 18 May 2024, when immigration officials at Kochi airport intercepted a youth suspected of being linked to an organ-trafficking network. The Ernakulam Rural Police initially handled the investigation before it was transferred to the NIA.