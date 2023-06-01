Kerala nun rape case: Franco Mulakkal resigns as Jalandhar bishop

Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused in a rape case filed by a nun in Kerala, has resigned from his duties. His resignation was requested by the Catholic church authorities.

The statement released by the Apostolic Nunciature specified that though the Pope respected the verdict of the additional district sessions court in Kottayam, which had acquitted the Mulakkal of rape charges, given the divisive nature of the matter, the bishop was being asked to resign. “The resignation has been requested from Rv. Mulakkal not as a disciplinary measure imposed on him, but for the good of the diocese which needs a new bishop,” read the statement.

He will now be known as Franco Mulakkal, Bishop Emeritus of Jullundur.