Kerala police clamps down on anti-socials with arrest of over 2,500 people

Launching a massive crackdown on anti-social elements, Kerala police on Sunday arrested more than 2,500 people across the state.

Police, in a statement, said 2,507 persons were arrested across the state as part of its initiative to curb anti-social activities in Kerala.

The arrests were made after raiding 3,501 places since February 4 and registered a total of 1,673 cases, the State Police Chief's Office said.