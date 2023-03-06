Kerala police conducts 'search' of Asianet News office in Kozhikode

Days after a group of SFI activists allegedly barged into the Kochi office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News, Kerala police on Sunday carried out a "search" at the Kozhikode office of the media house office in connection with a case.

A senior police officer, who was leading the team that arrived at the Kozhikode office, later told reporters that the "search" was carried out as part of the investigation in the case.

"No documents have been taken," the officer said.

According to news reports, the case registered by police is based on a complaint lodged by a politician alleging that an interview done by the channel of a schoolgirl who was allegedly forced to work as a drug courier was fake news.

On March 3, Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists trespassed into the Kochi office of the news channel and intimidated the staff there. A case was later registered against 30 SFI activists, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the channel.