Kerala Police release picture of suspect who set passengers on fire in moving train

On Sunday night, three passengers who are believed to have jumped off the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, were found dead on the track. A two-year-old and his aunt were among the deceased.



According to sources, when the train was about to cross the Korapuzha bridge between Kozhikode and Kannur stretch around 9.30 p.m., a middle-aged man sprayed petrol on passengers and set them ablaze.



Nine passengers, who suffered burn injuries, are undergoing treatment at a Kozhikode hospital, where the condition of three is stated to be serious.



Passengers, who witnessed the gruesome incident, said the culprit was a bearded man in a red-coloured shirt. He came from the D2 compartment into the D1 compartment and committed the crime.



Soon after the incident, other passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train.



The accused then jumped off the train and disappeared under the cover of darkness.