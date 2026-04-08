Kerala polls to test LDF, UDF while Assam deploys 1.5 lakh personnel for voting day
LDF eyes third term, UDF seeks comeback in Kerala; over 2.50 crore electors will decide the fate of 722 candidates in Assam
Kerala and Assam are set to vote in Assembly elections on 9 April, with both states witnessing extensive preparations and high political stakes, as parties position themselves for key electoral outcomes.
In Kerala, 2.71 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 140 constituencies, while in Assam, over 2.50 crore electors will decide the fate of 722 candidates contesting for 126 seats.
Kerala will witness a single-phase election from 7 am to 6 pm, with 883 candidates in the fray across all constituencies.
The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term, a rare outcome in a state known for alternating governments.
The front has campaigned on its governance record, highlighting infrastructure development, welfare schemes and crisis management, while rejecting opposition allegations of corruption and misgovernance.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is aiming for a return to power, citing anti-incumbency and governance concerns. It has also alleged political linkages involving the ruling front, while projecting itself as the principal challenger.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), despite improving vote share in previous elections, is seeking to open its account in the Assembly and expand its political footprint in the state.
National leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, campaigned extensively during the nearly month-long campaign.
Assam: Security deployment, polling arrangements
In Assam, authorities have deployed more than 1.5 lakh security personnel to ensure smooth conduct of polling across 31,940 polling stations in 35 districts.
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said polling personnel have been dispatched, with those assigned to remote areas leaving in advance.
State Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said all arrangements have been completed in coordination with the Election Commission of India.
Officials said 126 polling stations have been designated as model booths, while 4,021 will be managed entirely by women personnel. Fifteen polling stations will be operated by persons with disabilities.
Webcasting facilities have been enabled across all polling stations to allow real-time monitoring by election authorities.
Voter profile and facilities
In Kerala, the electorate includes 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender voters, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters.
In Assam, the electorate comprises around 2.50 crore voters, including over 63,000 service voters, more than 6.42 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19, over 2.50 lakh voters above 80 years, and more than 2.05 lakh persons with disabilities.
Authorities said basic amenities such as drinking water, waiting areas, toilets and wheelchair access have been ensured at polling stations in both states.
The Election Commission has also allowed home voting for senior citizens above 85 years and eligible persons with disabilities in Assam.
The elections in both states are being seen as politically significant. In Kerala, the outcome will test whether the state’s pattern of alternating governments continues or shifts, while in Assam, the polls will determine whether the incumbent government retains power amid opposition challenges.
Results for both states will be declared on 4 May.
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