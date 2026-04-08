Kerala polls to test LDF, UDF while Assam deploys 1.5 lakh personnel for voting day

Kerala and Assam are set to vote in Assembly elections on 9 April, with both states witnessing extensive preparations and high political stakes, as parties position themselves for key electoral outcomes.

In Kerala, 2.71 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 140 constituencies, while in Assam, over 2.50 crore electors will decide the fate of 722 candidates contesting for 126 seats.

Kerala will witness a single-phase election from 7 am to 6 pm, with 883 candidates in the fray across all constituencies.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third consecutive term, a rare outcome in a state known for alternating governments.

The front has campaigned on its governance record, highlighting infrastructure development, welfare schemes and crisis management, while rejecting opposition allegations of corruption and misgovernance.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is aiming for a return to power, citing anti-incumbency and governance concerns. It has also alleged political linkages involving the ruling front, while projecting itself as the principal challenger.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), despite improving vote share in previous elections, is seeking to open its account in the Assembly and expand its political footprint in the state.

National leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, campaigned extensively during the nearly month-long campaign.

Assam: Security deployment, polling arrangements

In Assam, authorities have deployed more than 1.5 lakh security personnel to ensure smooth conduct of polling across 31,940 polling stations in 35 districts.