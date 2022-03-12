Kerala private bus operators lose patience, to go on strike

"We have no other way but to go ahead with an indefinite strike as we just are unable to pull on. We have decided that the only way is a strike and it will be announced in three days time after discussion with all others," said a KSPBOF office bearer who also added that a state government appointed Justice (rtd) M. Ramachandran Commission had recommended for a hike in fares.



About 12,500 private buses operate in Kerala and is the backbone of the daily travel of the common man as the state run Road Transport Corporation has around 6,500 buses only.



Incidentally, in December last year a strike was announced but it was called off on assurance by State Transport Minister Antony Raju that all their needs would be addressed.



Moreover, the private bus operators were expecting sops by way of more concession in taxes during the two-year Covid pandemic when the buses were off the roads, but there was no mention of that in the budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.