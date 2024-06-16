Kerala: Protest over unified mass throws Syro-Malabar church in turmoil

Widespread protests have broken out at various Catholic churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese in Kerala against the Syro-Malabar church's mandate to hold unified mass services starting from 3 July for all churches in accordance with orders from Pope Francis, with many devotees publicly throwing the archbishop's letter into the trash can.

A scuffle broke out between those who opposed the unified mass and those who supported it in front of the Edappally St George Catholic Forane Church, and police had to intervene to ensure that the warring factions did not end up in a fist fight. This protest has been brewing for two years.

A circular issued early this week by Metropolitan Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil warned that dissenting priests would be removed from priestly duties. The circular pointed out that Pope Francis had requested twice through papal communiques and once in person via video message to implement the unified mass. Priests who do not comply with the order will be barred from priestly ministry starting 4 July.

Dissenting with the circular, believers of the Ernakulam-based Elamkulam Little Flower Church tore it up and threw it into a waste bin after Sunday's mass. Similar protests broke out at the Puthiyakavu St Francis Xavier Church in Ernakulam, Ernakulam St Mary's Syro-Malabar Cathedral Basilica and Tripunithura St Mary's Forane Church. In these churches, the circular was set on fire and they have demanded the matter be discussed again.