Kerala: Repentant thief returns money after stealing gold jewellery, writes apology note

A thief, who stole a gold necklace from a three-year-old kid, in an act of repentance returned the money earned from selling it, along with an apology letter.

This incident occurred near Palakkad a few days back, when a thief robbed a gold necklace weighing 1.75 sovereigns from a three-year-old kid.

The family came to realise about the missing necklace later and then started a massive search under the impression that the kid had unknowingly dropped the necklace somewhere.

But despite their best efforts, they were unable to locate it.

However, a few days later they discovered an envelope placed near the kitchen, with money and apology note.

The letter was from the thief who apologised for his crime, and it said, after he sold the necklace, a sense of deep guilt fell on him and hence though he has sold the necklace for Rs 55,500, he is returning the entire money, and they should forgive him.