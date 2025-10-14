Kerala techie suicide: Indian Youth Congress holds protests in Delhi seeking justice

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a protest in the national capital demanding justice for 26-year-old Anandu Aji from Kerala, who was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram last week, and sought a probe into the allegations he made against the RSS.

Aji was found dead at a lodge in Thampanoor on October 9. A day later, a scheduled Instagram post appeared on his account in which he allegedly held the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for his death and accused a man close to his family of sexually abusing him from a young age.

The RSS on Monday demanded a comprehensive probe into the circumstances that led to the “unnatural death” of the IT professional and his alleged suicide note that appeared on social media.

Led by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protest began from the IYC headquarters and moved towards Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, where Delhi Police stopped the demonstrators and detained several workers, an official statement said.

National general secretary Khushboo Sharma, national secretary Satyawan Gehlot, Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, and Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria also joined the protest.