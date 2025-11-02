Kerala: The secret of Pinarayi’s U-turn on PM-SHRI

Everyone is stunned: the Kerala government has signed a ‘secret’ MoU with the Union government to implement the PM-SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme—which it had vehemently opposed since its 2022 launch.

For years, the CPI(M)-dominated Left Democratic Front (LDF) stood as a vanguard against the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its flagship scheme PM-SHRI—denouncing both as tools of RSS-driven ‘saffronisation’, communalisation and commercialisation of education. The fact that Kerala is headed for assembly elections in 2026 may help decode this latest development.

The Right to Education Act enshrines education as a state and concurrent subject, with assured financial transfers under central schemes such as Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). The PM-SHRI scheme aims at creating 14,500 exemplar institutions across the country to showcase various aspects of the NEP. It has a total outlay of Rs 27,360 crore (Rs 18,128 crore as central share) for five years.

However, the Union government froze Kerala’s education grants totalling over Rs 1,158 crore over three financial years, linking SSA funds to NEP compliance via PM-SHRI–a strategy fiercely criticised as coercive and against federal principles. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal too have firmly refused to sign the MoU, citing threats to state autonomy in education, secularism, and the protection of a highly-lauded public education system credited with near-universal literacy and negligible dropout rates.

In a strong statement, the leader of the opposition in Kerala assembly V.D. Satheesan said education is in the concurrent list and “The Right to Education Act mandated unconditional release of SSA funds to States. The allocation is not dependent on the Centre’s charity.” Congress governments in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, he asserted, had accepted SSA funds without signing up for the PM-SHRI.