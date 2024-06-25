Kerala urges Centre to release overdue Rs 637 Cr grant for NHM

Kerala on Tuesday, 24 June urged the Centre to provide the overdue grant of over Rs 600 crore and to sanction the first installment of the current financial year for the operations of the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state.

The office of the state Health Minister, Veena George, said that she has written to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda regarding this matter.

"The minister has requested that the cash grant of Rs 637 crore, which was supposed to be received for the financial year 2023-24, along with the first installment of the current financial year, should be sanctioned for the operations of the NHM in the state," an official release said.