Kerala: Veteran Congress leader Vakkom Purushothaman passes away

Veteran Congress leader Vakkom Purushuthoman passed away due to age-related illness at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 95.

Purushothaman, a law graduate from the Aligarh Muslim University, started his political career as a ward member at his panchayat in the capital city outskirts.

The veteran Congress leader had been a five-time legislator and twice elected to the Lok Sabha.

He was a state cabinet minister on three different occasions and Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on two occasions.