Keralam seeks Vigilance probe into alleged Rs. 7.32 crore bleaching powder purchase

Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday said a detailed investigation would be conducted into alleged irregularities in the purchase of bleaching powder by the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL), and said he had sought a Vigilance probe into the matter.

Muraleedharan wrote to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking the investigation after media reports alleged that KMSCL’s purchases between 11 March and 6 May this year resulted in an unnecessary expenditure of Rs. 7.32 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said the Vigilance would investigate the matter in detail and there was no reason to fear the probe.

He questioned the timing of the purchases, which were made during the Assembly election period.

“What was the hurry to purchase bleaching powder even after the results were out? Wouldn't it have been done after the new government takes charge? Did business have to be done in between? That is why there is suspicion,” he said.

ED case against Veena T

Muraleedharan also said the Keralam government had no role in the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T.

The remarks came after the ED said on Wednesday that it had seized “handwritten” notes during searches at Veena’s premises in May, which allegedly contained details of certain fund transfers to Dubai.

“Because the ED is actively investigating Congress ministers and Chief Ministers. How are we going to exert pressure using that ED? Let the law take its course; we are not offering an opinion on this case,” Muraleedharan said.