Kerala's first transgender lawyer wants to be voice of the poor, marginalised

A physics graduate, an insurance agent-cum-law student and finally a full fledged lawyer, this is the journey of Kerala's first transgender advocate who now aims to use her legal acumen to ensure justice for the poor and marginalised.

The journey was not easy and there were obstacles, but her positive attitude and disregard for negativity propelled her forward to achieve the goal of becoming a lawyer -- a noble profession according to Padma Lakshmi, Kerala's first transgender advocate.

"I ignore all forms of negativity, be it people or their comments. I focus on the positive. I believe that is one of my advantages.