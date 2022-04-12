Key official of diamantaire Nirav Modi company deported from Egypt: Officials
In a major operation, the CBI has got deported from Egypt, Subhash Shankar Parab, a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore Nirav Modi bank fraud case
In a major operation, the CBI has got deported from Egypt, Subhash Shankar Parab, a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore Nirav Modi bank fraud case.
Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said on Tuesday.
Parab, who was allegedly hiding in Cairo, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday after "deportation", they said.
According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular