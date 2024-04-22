Key provisions of CAA may violate certain Articles of Constitution: CRS

Key provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which came into law in 2024 may violate certain provisions of India's Constitution, a report issued by an independent research wing of the US Congress has claimed.

CAA, which amends India’s 1955 Citizenship Act, came into force in March 2024.

“The CAA’s key provisions — allowing immigrants of six religions from three countries a path to citizenship while excluding Muslims — may violate certain Articles of the Indian Constitution,” said a brief 'In Focus' report of Congressional Research Service (CRS).

CRS is an independent research wing of the US Congress that prepares reports on issues of interest to the members of Congress so that they can make informed decisions. CRS reports are not considered to be an official report of views of the Congress.

The Indian government and other proponents of the CAA have asserted that the aim is purely humanitarian.

India has also trashed the criticism against the CAA and said "vote-bank politics" should not determine views about a "laudable initiative" to help those in distress.

Opponents of the act warn that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are pursuing a Hindu majoritarian, anti-Muslim agenda that threatens India’s status as an officially secular republic and violates international human rights norms and obligations, the report said.