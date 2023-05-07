Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lahore

Wanted Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while he was out for a morning walk on Saturday near his residence in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

Panjwar, 63, was heading the Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar group and was designated as a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

"The gunmen shot (Panjwar) Singh in his head and he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital," a senior officer of Pakistan's Punjab police told PTI, adding his guard was also injured in the shooting and succumbed later in the day.

Panjwar, along with his guard, was walking in the park at Sun Flower Housing Society in Jauhar Town in Lahore, where he was residing, when the two assailants opened fire at them and fled on a motorcycle, the officer said.