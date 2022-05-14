Khalistanis target Himachal to discredit BJP government ahead of polls

Jai Ram Thakur, who also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi three days ago, points a direct finger at Punjab where the AAP had just returned to power.



"There has been a political change in our neighbouring state of Punjab. The activities of pro-Khalistan elements have suddenly revived there. One person, who hails from Punjab, has been arrested by Himachal Pradesh Police in connection with matters relating to tying-up of Khalistan flags at state Assembly. He hails from Punjab. Another accused is likely to be nabbed soon. It's not a surprise as to how Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a self-styled Khalistan activist based in the UK, has suddenly become active," Thakur said at Dharamshala.



In his latest video message, Pannu, who heads banned organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) has issued a fresh threat to the Chief Minister and DGP for the arrest of Harvir Singh, a 30-year-old youth arrested from Morinda area of Ropar district. He has announced a reward of $25,000 for anyone providing information relating to foreign travel plans of the Chief Minister and DGP.



"War is on against you since CM Thakur you did not learn from AAP CM Bhagwant Mann of not starting a conflict with SFJ," he said, adding to his earlier message wherein he had warned the Chief Minister against any arrest in the case.



This morning, the SFJ founder also issued a threat to the Judge at Dharamshala court who had remanded accused Harvir Singh to police remand for four days.



"SFJ will be watching you on May 16, the date for next hearing, If you did not drop the charges, you (judge) will hear from SFJ legally," Pannu added.



As per the police, the flags were draped at the state Assembly gate by two youths who had stayed near Dharamshala a night before and next morning they travelled on scooter to play-up the flags and wrote pro-Khalistan slogans on the boundary wall.