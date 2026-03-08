Kharge calls Trump ‘dictator’, says Modi acting like his ‘ghulam’
Congress chief attacks Centre over US ties, Middle East crisis and trade issues
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described US President Donald Trump as a “dictator” and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting like his “gulam” (slave), launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the Middle East crisis, trade relations with the United States and tariff issues.
Addressing a gathering after launching development projects worth Rs 1,069 crore in Chittapur in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, Kharge accused the Centre of compromising India’s interests in its dealings with Washington.
He also claimed that Modi was “controlled” by Trump using references to the Jeffrey Epstein case files, an allegation that has been rejected by the Union government.
“It (Iran) is also a country. Its supreme leader was murdered. If the leader of a country is killed, will that country and the world be safe? Think about it,” Kharge said, referring to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He also mentioned Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro while warning that threats to world leaders could destabilise global peace.
Criticism of US and trade policy
Kharge accused the United States of acting arrogantly and violating international law, and said India had been compelled to accept a trade arrangement that was unfavourable to its farmers.
He alleged that under the agreement India could not impose tariffs on certain American agricultural imports while US tariffs on Indian exports remained in place.
“Sixty-five per cent of our farmers depend on agriculture, while it is only about three per cent in America. What will happen to our farmers?” he asked.
Kharge further claimed that India’s foreign policy under the Modi government had weakened the country’s strategic autonomy.
“Modi calls Trump his friend. India used to buy oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela depending on what was cheapest. But now purchases are made based on what Modi directs and at the price he dictates,” he alleged.
Referring to the US decision to give a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, Kharge said the development demonstrated Washington’s influence over India’s energy choices.
“He (Trump) is a dictator. Modi is his gulam. Will you accept such diktats?” he asked.
Remarks on foreign policy and global developments
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also criticised the Modi government’s broader foreign policy, claiming India had enjoyed greater global respect in earlier decades.
He referred to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), formed during the tenure of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as an example of India’s independent global role.
“What have they done? They don’t have a good relationship with anyone,” Kharge alleged.
He also referred to the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which had earlier participated in the International Fleet Review and the MILAN naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy, claiming it reflected poorly on India’s diplomatic strength.
Allegations involving Epstein files
During his speech, Kharge also alleged that Trump was using information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case files to influence the Indian prime minister.
“Using the Epstein files, Trump has caught hold of Modi’s nose. Fearing those files, Modi has bowed his head down and his mouth is shut,” Kharge claimed.
The Union government has previously dismissed references to the prime minister in the Epstein case materials, calling them “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal” that should be rejected with contempt.
Attack on RSS and BJP
Kharge also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that its members had cooperated with the British during India’s freedom struggle.
He said the Congress party had secured independence through sacrifices made by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi.
“You abused such a Congress and came to power. Did you come to power to take the country into slavery?” he asked.
The Congress chief also accused Modi of prioritising election campaigning over governance, claiming the prime minister was focused on political rallies in states such as Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu rather than addressing international developments affecting India.
“If any loss happens to the country amid these global happenings, the poor will suffer the most,” Kharge said.
“The rich can somehow survive. If there is a bomb attack, they can go to the US or the UK. But where will the poor go?” he added.
He also cited the 1971 war, saying then prime minister Indira Gandhi had shown courage when Pakistan provoked India despite the presence of US naval forces in the region.
“Modi, why don’t you show such courage?” Kharge asked.