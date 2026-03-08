Kharge calls Trump ‘dictator’, says Modi acting like his ‘ghulam’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described US President Donald Trump as a “dictator” and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting like his “gulam” (slave), launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led government over its handling of the Middle East crisis, trade relations with the United States and tariff issues.

Addressing a gathering after launching development projects worth Rs 1,069 crore in Chittapur in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, Kharge accused the Centre of compromising India’s interests in its dealings with Washington.

He also claimed that Modi was “controlled” by Trump using references to the Jeffrey Epstein case files, an allegation that has been rejected by the Union government.

“It (Iran) is also a country. Its supreme leader was murdered. If the leader of a country is killed, will that country and the world be safe? Think about it,” Kharge said, referring to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also mentioned Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro while warning that threats to world leaders could destabilise global peace.

Criticism of US and trade policy

Kharge accused the United States of acting arrogantly and violating international law, and said India had been compelled to accept a trade arrangement that was unfavourable to its farmers.

He alleged that under the agreement India could not impose tariffs on certain American agricultural imports while US tariffs on Indian exports remained in place.

“Sixty-five per cent of our farmers depend on agriculture, while it is only about three per cent in America. What will happen to our farmers?” he asked.

Kharge further claimed that India’s foreign policy under the Modi government had weakened the country’s strategic autonomy.

“Modi calls Trump his friend. India used to buy oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela depending on what was cheapest. But now purchases are made based on what Modi directs and at the price he dictates,” he alleged.

Referring to the US decision to give a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, Kharge said the development demonstrated Washington’s influence over India’s energy choices.

“He (Trump) is a dictator. Modi is his gulam. Will you accept such diktats?” he asked.

Remarks on foreign policy and global developments

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also criticised the Modi government’s broader foreign policy, claiming India had enjoyed greater global respect in earlier decades.