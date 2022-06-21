Kharge, D Raja, Yechury meet Pawar for preliminary discussion on presidential candidate

Ahead of the larger meeting of all opposition parties in connection with deciding a consensus candidate for the post of President, a preliminary meeting was held at NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.



Congress' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Left leaders D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury attended the meeting.



Pawar is hosting a meeting of all opposition parties later in the day at Parliament Annexe to zero in on a consensus candidate for the post of President, polling for which is due on July 18.