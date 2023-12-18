Kharge launches online crowd funding campaign 'Donate for desh'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, 18 December launched the party's online crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for desh'.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, senior party leaders K. C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several others were also present during the launch of the campaign at the residence of Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg.

Kharge himself donated Rs 1.38 lakh for the online funding campaign.

Maken said: "Our inaugural campaign 'Donate for Behtar Bharat', commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress."

"Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Maken said.