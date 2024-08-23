Living monument to Modi’s betrayal of rural India: Kharge on 19 years of MGNREGA

Addressing the Lok Sabha in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi derided the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as "a living monument to the failures of the Congress".

Nine years later, marking the 19th anniversary of the Act, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge turned Modi's own words against him, labelling the MGNREGA as the "living monument of Modi's betrayal of rural India".

Kharge in a post on X, recalled how the Congress-led UPA government had introduced the MGNREGA in 2005 to secure the 'right to work' for millions in rural India.

He underscored the plight of the 13.3 crore active workers who still rely on MGNREGA, despite the programme being marred by low wages, limited workdays, and the widespread deletion of job cards.