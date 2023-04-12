Kharge, Rahul meet Nitish, Tejashwi

The meeting comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took the first step to unite the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kharge has made phone calls to leaders of various like-minded opposition parties, including M.K. Stalin, Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray.



Kharge has invited these leaders for an opposition meet in Delhi next month to formalise a common agenda.



Sources said that the leaders interacted on the opposition unity and future strategy to challenge the BJP in the country.



Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on several occasions has been saying that he is waiting for the Congress to take the initiative of getting the opposition together.