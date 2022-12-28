Kharge, Rahul wish speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother

"We wish for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother. Hope she gets well soon," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted in Hindi, saying, "Received the news that the mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is unwell. We all are with him in this hour. I pray to God that she gets well soon."



Naidu, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, said "Deeply concerned to learn that Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's mother...has been hospitalised. I pray for her speedy recovery and good health."



Hiraben, 99, was admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said.



Modi visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother. After reaching Ahmedabad, he drove to the hospital and remained there for over an hour.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the hospital to enquire about the health of Hiraben.



BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said Hiraben's condition is stable and she might be discharged in a day or two.