Kharge says 146 MPs suspended to pass Bills; likens 3 criminal laws passed to farm laws of 2020

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the three criminal laws passed without opposition in Parliament will bother people a lot.

The Congress President also again took an indirect jibe at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for raising the caste issue in Parliament, saying if a person sitting on such top Constitutional post can say that, then one can imagine the condition of Dalits.

He said that the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was formed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have taken a pledge to “end” the democracy and the Constitution.

Speaking at the 'Save Democracy' protest of the INDIA bloc over the suspension of 146 MPs from the Parliament's Winter Session, Kharge said: "Why this INDIA alliance was formed? It was formed because Modi and Shah have taken the vow to end democracy and the Constitution. Even Dalits, labourers, farmers, women are being suppressed. And it was reason why they suspended 146 MPs."

He said that after the opposition MPs were suspended, they did satyagrah at Mahatma Gandhi statue.