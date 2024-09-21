Kharge seeks people's support to establish stable, pro-people govt in J&K

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the BJP for pursuing anti-youth and anti-poor policies and sought the support of people to establish a stable and pro-people government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Telephonically addressing an election rally at the border town of Chhamb in favour of party candidate Tara Chand, Kharge said his party is fully committed to restoring statehood of J&K and accelerating developmental activities that have been stalled under the current regime.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been unjustly deprived of their statehood and the Congress party will leave no stone unturned in restoring it. We believe that statehood is the constitutional and democratic right of the people and our top priority will be to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir once again enjoys full statehood with dignity and self-governance," he said.

The Congress president arrived in Jammu this morning to address a public meeting at Khour but could not reach the venue due to “refusal of chopper permission”, a party leader said.

Kharge highlighted the BJP’s failure to deliver on its promises of development and good governance, accusing the ruling party of neglecting the aspirations of the people.

"For over a decade, the BJP has made hollow promises and failed to deliver on its commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Unemployment is soaring, developmental projects have been delayed and basic services remain out of reach for many,” he said.