Kharge slams BJP on unemployment, says youth have been cheated by it for years

He added that in the last three years alone, 31 lakh people have lost their jobs, of which 26 lakh are women.

Kharge also said that 32.06 crore people in the country do not have jobs. Women's participation in jobs and better employment has come down to only 10 per cent while 42.3 per cent of graduates under 25 were unemployed in 2021-22, he claimed.

"There has been a 17.5 per cent decline in jobs for gig workers in the last one year. I saved every penny and studied, but did not get the opportunity of recruitment. Broken hopes, shattered dreams, ruined future, helpless wandering in search of a job, how to survive? Our youth are struggling under the misgovernance of Modi government," Kharge added.

The Congress has been questioning the government over the issue of unemployment and skyrocketing prices of essential items.