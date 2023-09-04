Kharge slams Centre over inflation, asks 'what kind of Amrit Kaal is this?'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Centre over inflation and asked "what kind of Amrit Kaal" was this where every section of the society is facing the brunt of it.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said: "What kind of 'Amrit kal' is this? In which inflation made the public poor. Some recent reports published recently say that 74 per cent of the people of the country cannot afford a healthy diet.

In the last 5 years the price of a common plate has increased by 65 per cent and despite Rs 200 subsidy, one in four beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme took zero or only one LPG cylinder refill last year."