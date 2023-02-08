Kharge targets Centre, demands JPC probe on Adani

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted sharply and said, "It is a very smart thing to say... We are giving data and we will corroborate it, but it is completely infused with insinuation against the Prime Minister and that is what we are objecting to. They are overtly insinuating the PM."



While the chair asked for authentication, he said that there should be discussion in national interest. To this Kharge was furious, and said, "I speak the truth, is it anti-national? I am not anti-national and more patriotic than anyone here as I am 'bhoomi-putra'. You are looting the country and telling me that I am an anti-national."



Kharge alleged, "The responsible ministers, MPs are always Hindu-Muslim always and don't get any other subject... Scheduled Castes people are beaten up upon entering temples, if they are considered Hindus why then the Scheduled Caste people are not allowed in temples or be educated...Many ministers show pictures of them eating at Scheduled Caste houses. Is that any achievement..."