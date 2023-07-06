Kharge to chair meeting on Raj poll preparedness, CM Gehlot to join virtually

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday will chair a meeting to discuss the poll preparedness of the party in Rajasthan. While Sachin Pilot will be present in the meeting here, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will join virtually.

According to party leaders, the meeting will begin at 11 a.m at the party headquarters here. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal will also be present.

A party leader said that at least 25 to 27 leaders from Rajasthan will be present in the meeting and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will attend virtually.