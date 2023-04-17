Kharge writes to Modi demanding an up-to-date caste census
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Jitni aabadi, utna haq!” while sharing the letter on social media
A day after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, demanded that “caste census data be made public” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shot off a letter to PM Modi on Monday, asking him to conduct “a comprehensive up-to-date caste census.”
In his letter, Kharge said that the UPA government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12, but the data could not be published “even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014.”
“In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable data base so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government,” Kharge said.
“I would also like to point out that the regular decennial Census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been conducted. We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part,” he added.
A day before, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Modi government to release the data of caste-based data. Addressing 'Jai Bharat' election rally in Kolar, Rahul said, “UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. Prime Minister, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits and tribals are there in the country”.
“Please release the caste census data so that the ation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits and tribals. If you don’t do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations”.
