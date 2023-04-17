Kharge writes to Modi demanding an up-to-date caste census

A day after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, demanded that “caste census data be made public” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shot off a letter to PM Modi on Monday, asking him to conduct “a comprehensive up-to-date caste census.”

In his letter, Kharge said that the UPA government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12, but the data could not be published “even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014.”

“In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable data base so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government,” Kharge said.

“I would also like to point out that the regular decennial Census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been conducted. We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part,” he added.