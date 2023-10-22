Kharge writes to PM expressing concern over 'politicisation' of bureaucracy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the government's recent orders asking officials to "showcase" the achievements of the last nine years would lead to "politicisation" of the bureaucracy and demanded their withdrawal.

In his letter, Kharge objected to the government order issued on October 18 that, he claimed, stated that senior officers of ranks as high as joint secretary, director and deputy secretary are to be deployed to all 765 districts of India as "Rath Prabharis" to "showcase achievements of the last nine years of Government of India".

He also referred to another order of the Ministry of Defence on October 9, 2023, directing soldiers on annual leave to spend time in promoting government schemes, making them "soldier-ambassadors".

"It is no coincidence that the last nine years correspond to your tenure in office. This (order) is of grave concern for multiple reasons," Kharge said, alleging that senior officers are being deputed for "marketing activity" of the incumbent government.

"It is a clear violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which directs that no government servant shall take part in any political activity.