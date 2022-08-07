Kho Kho, 'gilli danda' among 75 Indian sports to be in school curriculum

According to the ministry, the Indian art tradition has a unique ability to inspire knowledge and dedication which by harnessing consciousness awakens the naturally available human emotions.



AICTE Vice Chairman Prof. M.P. Punia said, "The objective of including Indian sports at the school level is to promote physical education and establish a more inclusive sport.



"It aims to envisage educating children on the various art forms of India and help them discover the rich cultural heritage of the country.



"Indian sports will enable the students to connect with the roots and culture of Indian tradition and help them build creativity and strength while facing challenges of modern times. By creating a sense of solidarity and collective effort, this work in the interest of the nation can shape the overall cognitive development of the students."



To connect education with the Indian knowledge system, preparations are being made to recognise the Vedic Board by the Union Ministry of Education.



Important courses will be introduced in the Central Sanskrit Universities under the new education policy. Many courses like Paramedical, Vastu Shastra and Ayurveda based medicine are starting soon in Central Sanskrit University of Delhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.



Under the NEP, these professional courses will be started.



According to Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, at present a format of professional courses has been prepared.



Under this, besides Sanskrit, studies will be imparted on Yoga, music, AYUSH, among others. From July, a PG diploma in naturopathy will be introduced, for which in-principle approval has already been granted.