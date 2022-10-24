Kidnapped Dalit girl found dead in MP; kin stage protest, demand arrest of killers

According to police, the girl died under mysterious circumstances and the exact cause will be known after postmortem.



She was allegedly kidnapped when she was returning from school on October 19. Based on a complaint lodged by her grandfather, police had registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person.



"The girl's body was found in a decomposed state in a field near her village. Her school bag and cycle that she rode to school were also recovered from the spot," Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse said on Sunday.