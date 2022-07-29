Kids in uniform be banned from public places, suggests UP child rights body

Students in their school uniforms and during school hours may not be given entry to malls, restaurants, hotels, parks or any other public places.



Suchita Chaturvedi, member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), has given this suggestion, apparently to protect children from any unpleasant incident that may take place when they are in public places during school hours without their parents/guardians around them.



In a letter written to all 75 district magistrates of the state, Chaturvedi said that it has come to the notice of the commission that, often, students do not go to school during school hours and spend time in other public places like parks, malls, restaurants, etc.