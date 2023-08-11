Killed daughter because of 'pride', says Amritsar horror crime accused

The man, who allegedly hacked his 20-year-old daughter to death, tied her body to a bike, and dragged it on the road before dumping it in Punjab’s Amritsar, on Friday said he killed her "due to pride" because "she stayed outside with somebody".

He said he committed the crime and it would teach a lesson to girls studying in Classes 6 and 7.

“I killed my daughter because she stayed outside with somebody,” the accused, Dalbir Singh, a Nihang Sikh, told the media when he was taken to a local court.